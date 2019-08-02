Malibu Boats (MBUU) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Has Decreased Its Holding

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.92. About 728,111 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 53,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 185,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 131,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 212,976 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 6,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 163 shares. Creative Planning holds 4,960 shares. Td Asset invested in 0.05% or 261,731 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 8,426 shares. Girard Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Garrison Asset Ltd Llc invested in 23,260 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 74 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,243 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv reported 0% stake. Fort LP invested in 19,062 shares. 574,043 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Robecosam Ag invested in 11,430 shares. Avalon Ltd Company reported 0.12% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worthington Inds. Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9,500 shares to 8,840 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54,072 activity.