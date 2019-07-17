Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Reaches $36.89 After 5.00% Down Move; Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

The stock of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 135,104 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $769.20M company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $35.05 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MBUU worth $38.46M less.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 35 funds increased and opened new positions, while 34 cut down and sold equity positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 14.76 million shares, up from 14.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 25 New Position: 10.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $769.20 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 7,210 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd invested in 32,485 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 159,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 50,578 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 55,307 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Com reported 0.01% stake. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 18,202 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 240 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 12,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Inc invested in 0.01% or 109,435 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Amer Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 13,247 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54,072 activity. $54,072 worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) was sold by Kent Deborah S. on Friday, February 8.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund for 103,600 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.62 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 95,646 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 564,149 shares.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 119,370 shares traded. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) has declined 8.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $555.53 million. It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 112.18 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.