Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Reaches $27.92 After 6.00% Up Move; New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Has 3.45 Sentiment

The stock of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.90% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 329,639 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. YachtThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $589.56 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $29.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MBUU worth $35.37M more.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 107 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 31 cut down and sold stakes in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 186.43 million shares, up from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding New York Mortgage Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 18 Increased: 78 New Position: 29.

Among 2 analysts covering Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Malibu Boats has $60 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55’s average target is 96.99% above currents $27.92 stock price. Malibu Boats had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. B. Riley & Co maintained Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) rating on Tuesday, August 27. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $5200 target.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $589.56 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.64 million for 7.51 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Advisors Preferred Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for 137,258 shares.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 11.8 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

