Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) EPS Estimated At $0.93; Tile Shop Holdings (TTS)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 59 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 49 sold and reduced their stock positions in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 31.72 million shares, up from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tile Shop Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $0.93 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 25.68% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. MBUU’s profit would be $19.39M giving it 7.50 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Malibu Boats, Inc.’s analysts see -16.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 241,813 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $581.54 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De has 141,258 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,841 shares. 6,634 are held by Citigroup. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Cornercap Counsel Incorporated accumulated 22,045 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Invesco Ltd stated it has 212,808 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 253,155 shares. 5,336 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Smith Asset Management Gru L P has 12,460 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 358,353 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp accumulated 192,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Punch Assoc Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 430,183 shares. Prudential accumulated 109,435 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 215,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 5,442 shares.

North Run Capital Lp holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 665,900 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 1.19% invested in the company for 221,275 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 269,004 shares.

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

The stock increased 5.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 221,496 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop