Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) EPS Estimated At $0.93; Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $0.93 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 25.68% from last quarter's $0.74 EPS. MBUU's profit would be $19.39 million giving it 7.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Malibu Boats, Inc.'s analysts see -16.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 23,891 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 102 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 78 reduced and sold their stakes in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 118.96 million shares, up from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Healthcare Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 66 Increased: 62 New Position: 40.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $575.28 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 45,291 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has risen 9.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for 3.27 million shares.