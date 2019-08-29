Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Analysts See $0.93 EPS; Sothebys (BID) Has 0.77 Sentiment

Sothebys (BID) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 60 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 78 cut down and sold their holdings in Sothebys. The funds in our database now have: 41.36 million shares, down from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sothebys in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 56 Increased: 36 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $0.93 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 25.68% from last quarter's $0.74 EPS. MBUU's profit would be $18.15 million giving it 6.96 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Malibu Boats, Inc.'s analysts see -16.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 231,882 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $504.99 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset holds 0.44% or 76,234 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 30 shares. Cooke And Bieler L P accumulated 404,470 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 21,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 6,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 5,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 36,166 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 101,120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 623,432 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 205,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 91,799 shares. Victory holds 66,389 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Group invested in 41,045 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 1,191 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Among 2 analysts covering Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Malibu Boats has $60 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55’s average target is 112.52% above currents $25.88 stock price. Malibu Boats had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Sotheby's for 1.34 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 255,797 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 6.66 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 2.01% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Agency and Finance. It has a 26.21 P/E ratio. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 329,268 shares traded. Sotheby's (BID) has risen 14.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500.