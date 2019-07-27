Malibu Boats Class A (MBUU) Holding Maintained by Hillcrest Asset Management Llc; Bb&T (BBT) Holder Payden & Rygel Cut Holding as Share Value Declined

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc Class A (MBUU) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 73,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 209,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 237,080 shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 230,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 253,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54,072 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 20,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Fincl Bank And has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Thb Asset has 0.44% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 76,234 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). 50,578 are held by Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership. 12,200 were reported by Shaker Invests Limited Co Oh. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 282,596 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.03% or 87,574 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 321,053 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 1,191 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lc holds 633,790 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership invested in 12,460 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shellback Cap LP has invested 0.43% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Professional Advisory Services holds 1.79% or 192,004 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc accumulated 422,971 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 245,104 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru owns 649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 95,200 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 164,821 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited accumulated 0.03% or 14,290 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt has invested 3.58% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca accumulated 132,349 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors accumulated 118,521 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc stated it has 95,661 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Minerva Advisors Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).