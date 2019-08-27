Malaga Cove Capital Upped Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Inca Investments Lowered Position in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) as Stock Price Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 116.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 1,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.44. About 1.06 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 79,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 858,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.21M, down from 938,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 277,898 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22; 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL CAPACITY UP 12.1% Y/Y; 27/04/2018 – Panama’s Copa Airlines to restart Venezuela flights next week – executive; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Accepts COPA Search Committee’s Unanimous Recommendation for New Chief Administrator

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment House Lc owns 24,840 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 19,677 shares. Salem Invest Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 50 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 21,900 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 1,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.3% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 2,764 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Johnson Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 160 shares. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability Company reported 12,522 shares. Moreover, Mrj Cap has 1.72% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Capital invested in 0.07% or 1.28M shares. 2,900 were reported by Deltec Asset Management Lc. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 1.61 million shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why CGC Stock Needs a Huge Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Growth Bypasses Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. Despite a Global Sales Jump – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canopy Growth is Pushing CGC Stock to an Inflection Point – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Despite 30% Dip, Cannabis Giant CGC Stock is Not A Buyâ€¦ Yet – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How to Buy Canopy Growth Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copa Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The 737 MAX’s Grounding Can’t Stop Copa Holdings’ Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Buy Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baron Funds’ Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.60M shares to 7.55 million shares, valued at $66.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.