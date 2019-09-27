Malaga Cove Capital Trimmed Its Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) as Shares Rose; Moors & Cabot Position In Qualcomm (QCOM) Was Lifted

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 736.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 2.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION INC – COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 5.14M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,012 were accumulated by Blb&B Advisors Limited Company. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,989 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Independent Invsts invested in 38,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kj Harrison Incorporated invested in 0.61% or 25,000 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 24,524 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 0.77% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 571,947 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 2.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 16.99M shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0.02% or 92,956 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Co has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Ocean Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1,260 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company has 8,424 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm: No Wow – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fitbit For (Fire) Sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 5,648 shares to 7,366 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 103,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,375 shares, and cut its stake in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.60 million for 22.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,057 shares to 13,048 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 5,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.