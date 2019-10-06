Malaga Cove Capital Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Cut by $1.21 Million; As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shares Declined, Holder Oz Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $89.36 Million

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 726,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.61 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.57M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Launches Women’s Leadership Forum Series with Inaugural Event at Wynn Las Vegas; 06/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS APPRECIATE ISS RECOGNIZES BOARD’S DECISIVE ACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Attorney Says Elaine Wynn Will Dismiss Her Suit Against Wynn Resorts; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn sold his entire stake in Wynn Resorts; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Intends to Continue Its Work; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – “BOARD IS WORKING IN AN ORDERLY FASHION TO REFRESH ITS COMPOSITION”; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS OPEN TO DROPPING WYNN NAME FROM BOSTON CASINO; 08/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Sends Letter to Wynn Resorts Shareholders Calling for Board Change and Shareholder Engagement; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – STEPHEN A. WYNN’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $34.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 89,187 shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 84,929 shares. 1.32M are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma. 96,753 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 0.02% or 16,839 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.09% or 25,900 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 156 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 46,690 are held by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Korea Investment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Pinnacle reported 7,688 shares. Lone Pine Capital Lc has invested 4.17% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 76,659 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $131.79M for 22.50 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 107,300 shares to 157,300 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexo Corp (Put).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,991 shares to 4,407 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $350.24M for 22.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.