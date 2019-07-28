Malaga Cove Capital Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose; Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 116.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 1,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 5.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.25M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.52M, up from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bridgewater Assoc Lp reported 0.08% stake. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.21% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Ltd reported 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 786,594 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 24,806 shares. 8,800 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 1,300 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amer Group has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 5,356 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Bancorp Trust reported 2,178 shares. 4,050 are held by Riverpark Advsr Lc. 1,334 are owned by Carnegie Asset Management Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 418,642 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 185 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 55,000 shares. Mason Street Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 26,815 shares. First LP holds 637,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 20.22 million shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 19,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco holds 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 746,246 shares. Hg Vora Capital Llc holds 20.8% or 32.50M shares. 650,000 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.80M shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 149,165 shares stake.