Malaga Cove Capital Raised Its Stake in Vail Resorts (MTN) by $393,638; Edge Wealth Management Holding in Altria Group (MO) Trimmed by $324,900

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $240.73. About 116,653 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 420 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 6,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 3.36 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co The (NYSE:BA) by 928 shares to 4,605 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,708 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Mortgage Trust.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

