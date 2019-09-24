Malaga Cove Capital Position in Visa (V) Upped by $344,443 as Valuation Rose; Ruffer Llp Has Boosted Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding by $5.28 Million

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4,407 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 2,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 8.82 million shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 5.05M shares traded or 35.20% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 77,143 shares to 160,752 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 901,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34M shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.