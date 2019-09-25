Malaga Cove Capital Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Trimmed by $1.21 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Decreased Its Elmira Savings Bank F S (ESBK) Holding by $637,264 as Market Value Declined

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank F S (ESBK) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 39,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% . The institutional investor held 243,021 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, down from 282,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Elmira Savings Bank F S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 2,150 shares traded. Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declined 24.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ESBK News: 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q Net $1.13M; 23/05/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank Declares Dividend of 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Elmira Savings Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESBK); 10/04/2018 NY DPS: Governor Cuomo Announces Projects Funded Through Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative in Elmira; 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q EPS 34c

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 2.40M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,363 shares to 425,473 shares, valued at $32.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 64,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55 million for 22.80 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 16,538 shares. Stifel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 203,798 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.08% or 789,562 shares in its portfolio. 13,275 are held by Next Fincl Group Inc Inc. Indexiq Advsr Llc holds 55,227 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pettee reported 0.59% stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 14.96M shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has 4,418 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability invested in 35,548 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Limited Liability Com stated it has 20,171 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And Close Lc has invested 0.84% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares to 3,835 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.