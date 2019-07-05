Malaga Cove Capital Position in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Has Raised by $300,135; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding by $43.90 Million; Shares Declined

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 5,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 3.18M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 579,696 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating CNS Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Lumasiran Was Recently Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 26/04/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of KAR Auction Services Are Moving on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Morgan Stanley holds 535,662 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 4,982 shares. 518,274 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Raymond James Trust Na owns 15,754 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 103 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel invested in 0.27% or 100,000 shares. Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 402,967 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 2.43M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.04% stake. Raymond James & Associates holds 913,658 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 31,572 shares.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NVR, Inc. (NVR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Impressive Pipeline Drives Share Price – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche’s Flu Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial, Acura Outlicenses Pain Medication, Neuronetics Gets New Finance Chief – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alnylam settles litigation with Silence Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron & Sanofi Get FDA Nod for Dupixent Label Expansion – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.