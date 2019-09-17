Malaga Cove Capital Lifted Its Visa (V) Stake by $344,443; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut Stake by $765,000

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.72M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4,407 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 2,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $176.11. About 4.12 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 255,200 shares to 593,500 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lovesac Company by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $62.11M for 53.71 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

