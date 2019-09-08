Malaga Cove Capital Increases Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR); Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Position by $4.54 Million

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 5,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 1.46M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.68 million shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Nomura Holding accumulated 29,883 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 860,101 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 30,600 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 20,543 shares. 37,307 are held by Etrade Capital Ltd Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 33 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp holds 1.67% or 1.69M shares. Raymond James Na has 0.05% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Camarda Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 139,801 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. M&T Bancorporation stated it has 31,572 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 2.49M shares. Nebraska-based First Retail Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.34% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

