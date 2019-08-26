Malaga Cove Capital Increases Stake in Inogen (INGN); Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Has Upped by Stewart & Patten Co Llc

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 340,203 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 6,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 112,809 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, up from 106,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 2.20 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Aperio Limited Liability Company stated it has 964,724 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Tower Research (Trc) stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lifeplan accumulated 478 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers holds 587 shares. Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.13% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.22% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1St Source Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 2,538 shares. Meyer Handelman has 1.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 232,579 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 45 shares. Farmers Savings Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 330 shares. Mawer Investment Limited holds 187,988 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares to 35,849 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,681 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 284,481 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management & Equity Incorporated has 17,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated holds 0% or 1,896 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) or 22 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 0.02% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 12,845 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd has 0.38% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 29,762 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.02% or 292,505 shares in its portfolio. 3,426 are held by Smith Asset Limited Partnership. Congress Asset Co Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 8 shares. 5,500 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Whittier Com invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).