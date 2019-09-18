Malaga Cove Capital Increases Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT); As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Decreased Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 21,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 231,356 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, down from 252,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 5.55M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,188 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, up from 3,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $130.25. About 2.18M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS

