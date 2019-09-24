Malaga Cove Capital Holding in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined; First Light Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by $7.94 Million as Shares Declined

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 128.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 417,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 743,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 325,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 5.82 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 076930 Company: MYLAN; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 13,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.84. About 1.01M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

