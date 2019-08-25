Malaga Cove Capital Holding in Inogen (INGN) Has Raised as Shares Declined; As Agnico Eagle Min (AEM) Share Value Rose, Alps Advisors Upped Its Position

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 464,342 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Min (AEM) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 107,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 489,241 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28M, up from 381,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Min for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.77M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Uni by 25,748 shares to 622,640 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,723 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLF).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.