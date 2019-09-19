Malaga Cove Capital Has Upped Holding in Visa (V) by $344,443; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Its Resources Connection (RECN) Holding by $790,336

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 49,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 737,742 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.81M, down from 787,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 83,853 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4,407 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 2,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 4.43M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold RECN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.47 million shares or 0.33% more from 25.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 196,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33,054 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 55,923 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability accumulated 114,631 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 103,596 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.3% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 950,209 shares. Citadel Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Us Fincl Bank De owns 258 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Llc reported 737,742 shares. Clark Estates Ny invested 0.46% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Cornercap Counsel accumulated 67,885 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Highland Mgmt LP owns 20,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 12,897 shares.

Analysts await Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RECN’s profit will be $4.78M for 29.40 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Resources Connection, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 7,175 shares to 572,317 shares, valued at $26.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 41,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

More notable recent Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Resources Connection (RECN) Q4 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Resources Connection, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Resources Global Professionals to Announce Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on April 3, 2019 – Business Wire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Resources Global Professionals to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on January 3, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.