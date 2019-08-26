Malaga Cove Capital Has Raised Its Vmware (VMW) Stake by $349,920; Stock Declined; Cambridge Advisors Has Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 4.02 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 681,856 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Investors Pa has invested 1.96% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Family Management stated it has 5,894 shares. 88,497 were accumulated by Beech Hill Inc. Middleton Ma reported 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2.63 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company invested in 0.22% or 32,099 shares. Assetmark holds 0.18% or 360,850 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 104,378 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 0.27% or 12,513 shares. Winfield Associate Inc holds 3,266 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass reported 239,709 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.34M shares. Capital International Sarl invested in 88,895 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Orca Limited Liability has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Lost the 7-Nanometer Battle, But INTC Stock Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VMware Delivers a Hybrid Cloud Platform Powering Next-Generation Hybrid IT – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Trump’s Tweets Rattle Investors, Foot Locker Trips – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “VMware Sinks as Wall Street Rejects M&A Update – Schaeffers Research” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pivotal Software – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.