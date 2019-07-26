Malaga Cove Capital Has Raised Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position by $300,135 as Market Valuation Rose; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $2.55 Million; Stock Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 5,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 306,887 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $144.74. About 3.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,030 shares to 208,010 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,161 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

