Malaga Cove Capital Has Raised Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $361,998 as Share Price Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 5,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 329,556 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.99. About 11.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of KAR Auction Services Are Moving on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “KAR Auctions Services Targets Spin Of Insurance Auto Auctions Spinco In 2Q – Forbes” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 15,937 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 29,883 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 548,455 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,880 shares. Regions Finance invested in 55,067 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.05% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dumont & Blake Advsr Ltd Com holds 15,918 shares. Omni Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 303,321 shares. 1.43M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Brinker Capital owns 29,545 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 451,935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 10,807 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 30,600 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 330,164 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc reported 29,748 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. 326,423 are owned by Invest House Limited Co. Confluence Investment Limited has 1.16 million shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lyon Street Llc owns 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,572 shares. Diversified invested in 22,479 shares. North Amer Corporation reported 148,217 shares stake. Halsey Assocs Ct accumulated 14,846 shares. First Fin Corporation In holds 2.15% or 24,461 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 202,442 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Hound Prtn Lc stated it has 1.59M shares. Grimes holds 1.58% or 170,850 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt invested in 53,960 shares or 2.1% of the stock.