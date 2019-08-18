Malaga Cove Capital Has Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $370,825; Market Value Declined; Targa Resources In (TRGP) Stake Held by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Targa Resources In (TRGP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 43,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.95 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Targa Resources In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.54M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 116.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 1,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Targa Resources Partners LP Announces 2018 Schedules K-1 Available – GlobeNewswire" on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Targa Resources Corp. Provides Details on Planned Succession and Management Transition – GlobeNewswire" published on July 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: "Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes" on July 31, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 100,160 shares to 478,510 shares, valued at $87.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 528,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.