Malaga Cove Capital Has Raised By $349,920 Its Vmware (VMW) Stake; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 107.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Malaga Cove Capital Llc acquired 1,944 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)'s stock rose 20.49%. The Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 3,746 shares with $676,000 value, up from 1,802 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $69.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.46. About 1.14M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 20.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc analyzed 172,089 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)'s stock rose 12.09%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 654,722 shares with $228.32 million value, down from 826,811 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $20.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $345.43. About 330,025 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Management holds 0.38% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 9,662 shares. Morgan Stanley has 303,974 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cibc Ww holds 2,479 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Lc has 154,892 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. 4,304 are held by Goodnow Inv Limited Liability. Waddell Reed Finance Inc reported 654,722 shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 8,130 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 250,965 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.05% or 101,172 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pinnacle Prns accumulated 1,440 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Monetary Management Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.57% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Da Davidson & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased S&P Global Inc stake by 479,727 shares to 910,323 valued at $191.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teladoc Health Inc stake by 279,040 shares and now owns 1.76M shares. Axalta Coating Sys Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "HIBB or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.95 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $355 target. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. UBS maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $350 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $375 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Telsey Advisory on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $300 target in Monday, March 4 report.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.'s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $12.21 million activity. POONEN SANJAY sold $2.39 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Tuesday, January 8. On Friday, January 11 the insider GELSINGER PATRICK P sold $4.42M. 36,848 shares were sold by Carli Maurizio, worth $5.41 million.