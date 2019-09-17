Malaga Cove Capital Has Lowered Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $1.21 Million; Stock Rose; Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Cit Group (CIT) as Market Value Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 218.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 278,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 406,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.37 million, up from 127,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 183,343 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 01/05/2018 – CIT’s Capital Equipment Financing Unit Announces New Appointments; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cit’s Ba2 Senior Unsecured Rating, Revises Outlook To Positive From Stable

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 4.95 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Service Automobile Association owns 146,664 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,445 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur. The New York-based Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 1.83% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 32,533 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 201,242 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 3,300 shares. 274,305 are owned by Citigroup. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 6,123 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 22,115 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability has 1.59% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Com invested in 523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). M&T National Bank & Trust invested in 3,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 75,844 shares. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 14,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817 worth of stock. $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13. $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Solk Steve.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OneWest Bank Launches New Promotion Supporting Local Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Leads $140 Million Financing for California Solar Project – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT and Operation HOPE Introduce Launch and Grow in Southern California – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) by 27,473 shares to 66,771 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,606 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 5,679 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 22.97 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.