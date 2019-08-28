Malaga Cove Capital Has Lifted Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $370,825 as Market Value Declined; Wetherby Asset Management Has Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $383,802 as Share Price Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 116.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 1,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 183,114 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 387,216 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 61,423 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 122,328 shares. Usca Ria Lc has 5,736 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 0.29% stake. The Delaware-based Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Archon Partners Limited Liability Com owns 8,900 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.61% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1,800 were accumulated by Argi Investment Ser Limited Liability. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Miles Capital stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Legacy Private Trust stated it has 0.61% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Arrow Financial Corporation reported 8,801 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability holds 1% or 43,900 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 30,374 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why CGC Stock Needs a Huge Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Not Even Market Leadership Can Slow the Canopy Growth Stock Slide – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stock Stronger as Red Hat Adds Fuel for Trillion-Dollar Opportunity – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Changes the Game for Professional Tennis Players with Coach Advisor – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Companies Using AI to Grow – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,625 shares to 2,757 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,155 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,893 are held by Focused Wealth. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,873 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 2,337 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 7,588 are held by Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.24% or 5.81M shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.74% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rwwm Inc reported 333,376 shares. 29,300 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bluestein R H & has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roffman Miller Pa stated it has 6,401 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. M&T Comml Bank Corporation accumulated 550,062 shares. Westfield Mngmt LP owns 516,761 shares. Cohen Mgmt holds 1.58% or 46,417 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.09% or 275,495 shares.