Malaga Cove Capital Has Lifted Inogen (INGN) Position; GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Covered By 3 Bulls

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased Inogen Inc (INGN) stake by 121.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Malaga Cove Capital Llc acquired 5,630 shares as Inogen Inc (INGN)’s stock declined 28.36%. The Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 10,258 shares with $978,000 value, up from 4,628 last quarter. Inogen Inc now has $925.17 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 597,877 shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C

Among 4 analysts covering GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GDI Integrated has $28 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.13’s average target is -9.77% below currents $28.96 stock price. GDI Integrated had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, March 3 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. GMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Monday, March 4 report. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Desjardins Securities. See GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Inogen has $191 highest and $4700 lowest target. $136.83’s average target is 224.40% above currents $42.18 stock price. Inogen had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Leerink Swann downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $4700 target in Thursday, August 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 51,619 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp reported 2,796 shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks accumulated 85,264 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 27,387 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 65,586 shares. Sio Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 15,189 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 12,669 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) or 527 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 22,869 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Co reported 4,493 shares. Smith Asset Gru Lp accumulated 3,426 shares. 40,300 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Vanguard Grp owns 2.03 million shares.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Inogen (INGN) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2019 View Lowered – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Inogen (INGN) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. provides integrated facility services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $616.10 million. The firm operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services divisions. It has a 53.83 P/E ratio. It offers commercial cleaning services, including cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal, as well as stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.