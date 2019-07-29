Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Vmware (VMW) Holding By $349,920; Forrester Research (FORR) Has 2.09 Sentiment

Forrester Research Inc (FORR) investors sentiment decreased to 2.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 69 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 33 decreased and sold stock positions in Forrester Research Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 10.06 million shares, down from 10.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Forrester Research Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 25 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 107.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Malaga Cove Capital Llc acquired 1,944 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock rose 20.49%. The Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 3,746 shares with $676,000 value, up from 1,802 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $72.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 725,303 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VMware had 32 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $152 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $180 target in Friday, March 1 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Sell”. Deutsche Bank maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, March 1. Goldman Sachs downgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 3,437 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 2.1% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Creative Planning has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4,723 shares. Prelude holds 0% or 290 shares. Winch Advisory holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited holds 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 45,460 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 10,344 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.04% or 870 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Llc reported 4,017 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr invested in 0.04% or 5,264 shares. Altfest L J & Incorporated accumulated 14,905 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 0.23% or 8,457 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 13,615 shares stake.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. for 39,621 shares. Ballentine Partners Llc owns 250,000 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 0.32% invested in the company for 144,960 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,400 shares.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $926.64 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It has a 241.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 90.70% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.43 per share. FORR’s profit will be $737,480 for 314.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.73 actual EPS reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -105.48% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.95% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 78,411 shares traded or 85.94% up from the average. Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) has risen 18.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forrester Research Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORR); 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago; 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q Rev $92M-$95M; 27/04/2018 – Forrester Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10