Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Stake in Vmware (VMW) as Stock Value Declined; Carlyle Group LP (CG) Shareholder Stifel Financial Has Boosted Its Holding by $731,988

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 40,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 133,958 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 93,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 1.54 million shares traded or 61.02% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 01/05/2018 – CARLYLE IS SEEING STRONG DEMAND IN CLO BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Carlyle’s Rubenstein Envisions Small-Timers Getting in on PE; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Ten Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Carlyle Global Market Strategies Euro Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company; 20/03/2018 – CARLYLE’S RUBENSTEIN SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Varo Energy scrapped IPO as U.S.-China trade dispute hit markets – CEO; 27/03/2018 – REG-AkzoNobel to sell Specialty Chemicals to The Carlyle Group and GIC for €10.1 billion; 01/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP AUM $201B, EST. $201.05B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – CARLYLE INTL ENERGY FUND’S MARCEL VAN POECKE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Carlyle Global Market Strategies Clo 2015-2, Ltd. Ratings Unaffected By Refinancing Upon A Redemption

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.70M shares traded or 113.79% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $578,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 59,826 shares stake. Carret Asset Limited invested in 0.05% or 15,700 shares. Whittier Tru Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). 42,500 are owned by Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corporation. Synovus reported 6,367 shares. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). First Republic Management holds 325,299 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,136 shares. Invesco owns 208,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prtn Group Incorporated Ag stated it has 1.39% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Bessemer Group holds 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) or 39,539 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com owns 536,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,500 were reported by Sterneck Limited Com. Sit Investment Assoc Inc owns 107,325 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs has 10,348 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 14,992 shares to 113,957 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 58,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,958 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,173 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Goelzer Inv Mgmt has 0.26% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 14,927 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,097 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 46,268 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 86,807 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,460 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 23,452 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 10,344 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 188,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia has invested 0.07% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

