Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position By $389,389; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Sellers Decreased By 3.41% Their Shorts

Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) had a decrease of 3.41% in short interest. SGEN’s SI was 9.73M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.41% from 10.07M shares previously. With 770,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s short sellers to cover SGEN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 462,334 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 63.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Malaga Cove Capital Llc acquired 5,057 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 13,048 shares with $1.01M value, up from 7,991 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.84. About 798,743 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.60’s average target is 8.47% above currents $79.84 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 111,854 shares. M&T State Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 18,922 shares in its portfolio. Semper Augustus Investments Group Ltd Llc reported 60,430 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 12,847 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 56,753 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Lc reported 32,883 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bank And Tru reported 10,384 shares. Lincoln owns 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 4,648 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 1,179 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 24,703 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 14,300 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smith Salley & Assoc accumulated 3,437 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.15% or 170,100 shares. 626 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Seattle Genetics, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 6,635 were accumulated by Pnc Incorporated. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P holds 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 18,115 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested in 50,159 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Rafferty Asset Lc reported 72,383 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 2,963 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Bankshares invested in 17,794 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cap Intl Investors reported 0.39% stake. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 35 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 99,979 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.08 billion. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ; ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

