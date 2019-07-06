Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position by $300,135 as Stock Rose; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Eam Investors Lowered by $408,652 Its Holding

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 5,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 3.30 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 10,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,937 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 55,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 519,729 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 253.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $7.81 million activity. Schultz Nathan J. sold 43,013 shares worth $1.59 million.

