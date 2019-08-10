Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Its Inogen (INGN) Stake by $534,850; Market Valuation Declined; Harvest Capital Strategies Has Trimmed Stake in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) by $1.38 Million

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.47. About 155,292 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 677,005 shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inogen down 17% premarket after Q3 report, softer growth projections – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Inogen (INGN) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho sees 13% upside in Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lithia Motors Continues To Perform, But It May Be Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithia Motors: 5 Years Of 20% Growth Is Expected To Slow – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.19 million for 10.33 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.