Malaga Cove Capital Has Decreased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding by $1.21 Million; Forest Hill Capital Cut Its Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Holding as Market Value Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 54,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 60,084 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 114,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 531,919 shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc analyzed 31,917 shares as the company's stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28 million shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.12M for 9.69 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 5,679 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 2,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.