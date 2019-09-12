Malaga Cove Capital Has Cut Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $1.21 Million; As Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stock Price Declined, Eagle Asset Management Upped by $5.60 Million Its Stake

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 178.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 84,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 132,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, up from 47,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 62,320 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 5.13 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdi by 410,652 shares to 582,466 shares, valued at $50.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 18,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,686 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Securi (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares to 3,835 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.