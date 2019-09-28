Malaga Cove Capital Has Cut Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding as Valuation Rose; Archon Capital Management Holding in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Has Lifted by $1.10 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 157,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76 million, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 458,466 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28 million shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Synchronoss’ (SNCR) Q1 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power British Telecom’s Personal Cloud – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Pricing of 2.800% Senior Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares to 3,835 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 2,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

