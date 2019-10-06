Malaga Cove Capital Has Cut Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $1.21 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Increased Position

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock May Exhibit Further Volatility and Price Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney to sell former Fox videogame unit – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Declared War on Churn With This Incredible Disney+ Offer – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Sigh of Relief on Trade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 270,388 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca invested in 2.91% or 122,298 shares. 16,494 are held by Choate. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.18M shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 2,405 shares. The Florida-based Capital Wealth Planning Limited Company has invested 4.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Zweig has 1.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 140,787 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invs. Staley Capital Advisers reported 20,356 shares. Frontier stated it has 9,449 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 24,921 are owned by Old Dominion Capital Mngmt. Mengis Cap has 1.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,192 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 196,880 shares. Moreover, Parus Finance (Uk) has 6.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 98,145 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $350.24M for 22.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Gold ETFs and Stocks Dominated by Select Few – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 01, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Ranj Pillai: Yukon Has Strong Mining Support and Geologic Potential | INN – Investing News Network” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Take a Shine to Newmont Goldcorp – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 11, 2019.