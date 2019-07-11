Malaga Cove Capital Has Boosted Its Vail Resorts (MTN) Stake by $393,638 as Market Valuation Rose; As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Cut Position by $5.68 Million

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $226.22. About 152,013 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47 million, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 57,175 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.92 million activity. 7,734 shares were sold by CARTER BRUCE L A, worth $696,102 on Monday, February 11. $311,562 worth of stock was sold by Gardiner Nathaniel S. on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $787,067 for 541.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

