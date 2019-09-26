Malaga Cove Capital Decreased Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $1.21 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 3,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 796,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.67 million, down from 799,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.80 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 13,906 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.11% or 301,064 shares. Loews invested in 0.01% or 32,800 shares. New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 130,405 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Millennium Limited Com holds 0.1% or 1.69 million shares. Whittier accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 352,729 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 5,658 shares. Capital Guardian Trust has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 92,990 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 20,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legacy Cap Prns stated it has 16,967 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s gold investor group urges deals, costs purge – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Adrian Day: We Haven’t Seen the End of Gold M&A | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Ways to Play the TSX If Oil Trends Higher – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55M for 23.01 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 5,679 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Windows 10 on 900M+ devices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Nibbling At The Edges For 10% To 17% Yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.