Malaga Cove Capital Decreased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Ensign Group (ENSG) Trimmed by $396,872

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.24 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 585,021 shares traded or 95.91% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $350.24M for 22.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares to 3,835 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Guardian holds 92,990 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.19% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.11 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.83M shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 4,402 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Ks reported 64,500 shares stake. Majedie Asset Management Limited has 6.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.06 million shares. Etrade Capital Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 15,810 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 30,278 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.82% stake. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 1,610 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.20 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei Com has 126,513 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 13,041 shares to 18,426 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 34,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 7.71M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 4,299 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 40,084 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 4,369 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 38,861 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 64,681 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 50,265 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 55,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 64,400 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company accumulated 235,092 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability owns 24,057 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 652,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 46,700 shares.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 18.94 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.