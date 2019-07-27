Malaga Cove Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Vmware (VMW); Marietta Investment Partners Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,840 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 13,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 700,633 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Lc owns 184,698 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.05% or 13,510 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Burney has invested 0.57% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hourglass Cap holds 0.4% or 7,571 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 152,010 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Oppenheimer Asset owns 2,267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 850,582 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 326 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 181,391 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 134,363 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Hl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 6,358 shares. Meyer Handelman Com reported 407,950 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Systematic Lp owns 15,169 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 293,824 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.35% or 4,575 shares in its portfolio. America First Investment Advsr Limited invested in 0% or 10 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.25M shares. Principal Gru stated it has 525,545 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 10,400 shares. Shelton Management invested in 10,648 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,000 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.1% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) reported 4,591 shares stake. Parkside Bank & Trust And owns 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 315 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,474 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).