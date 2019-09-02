Malaga Cove Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR); Beach Point Capital Management LP Raised Its Aar (AIR) Position by $2.32 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.96 lastly. It is down 10.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 5,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 2.02M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,577 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 0% or 8,042 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Blackrock has 5.65 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 10,596 shares stake. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 24,325 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Com holds 5,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,966 shares. Aperio Group Ltd stated it has 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Jane Street Gp Lc holds 17,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 562,826 were reported by Beach Point Cap Mgmt L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 11,202 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt stated it has 11,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 999,944 shares to 814,892 shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,761 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “21 Air Authorized For US-Mexico Loop – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sealed Air switches audit firms amid SEC probe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KAR Auction Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KAR Auction Services: Will The Spin-Off Unlock Value? Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.