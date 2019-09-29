Makemytrip LTD (MMYT) Position Upped by River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp; Hawiian Elec (HE) Position Maintained by Wellington Shields & Company

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Makemytrip Ltd (MMYT) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 74,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 351,715 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, up from 277,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Makemytrip Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 149,772 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 200,177 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small (VIOO) by 19,940 shares to 177,910 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,373 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE).

More notable recent MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Internet Delivery Services Outlook: Growth Prospects Solid – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MakeMyTrip’s (MMYT) CEO Deep Kalra on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) CEO Deep Kalra on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MakeMyTrip Limited Announces Updated Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.01% or 20,120 shares in its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 27,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 247,915 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.07% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Communications reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.07% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 95,629 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 56,281 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare holds 0% or 10,051 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 32,159 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co reported 455,661 shares.