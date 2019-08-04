Makemytrip LTD (Bearer) (MMYT) Holder Capital World Investors Lowered Its Holding; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake Held by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Makemytrip Ltd (Bearer) (MMYT) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 639,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Makemytrip Ltd (Bearer) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 223,051 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.97M shares to 8.45 million shares, valued at $180.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp Common Paired Stock (NYSE:CCL) by 8.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MakeMyTrip Still Has The Edge Over Yatra – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Predict 10% Upside For PNQI – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “MakeMyTrip Stock: A High-Return Play on Rising India Income – Profit Confidential” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Financial & Operating Results on May 16, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Big Dividend Stocks to Consider In a Low-Rate World – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Qualcomm (QCOM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Movers 08/01: (SPWR) (AVEO) (RES) (BYND) (PS) (WLL) (FIT) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Capital Prtn Lc owns 8,718 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Paloma reported 103,398 shares. Moreover, Tanaka Mngmt has 5.91% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tctc Holdings has 0.7% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 225,793 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,217 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.17% or 14,928 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 501,826 shares. First Foundation reported 174,027 shares. Van Eck owns 849,952 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Com, Ohio-based fund reported 5,813 shares. Element Limited Liability reported 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 655,207 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Azimuth Limited Liability Corp owns 16,494 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.