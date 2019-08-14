Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Holder Wasatch Advisors Raised Its Stake by $2.34 Million; Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding Has Lifted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 11,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The hedge fund held 47,264 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 35,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 314,891 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 07/05/2018 – PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP PHX.TO : BMO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/04/2018 – BMO’S BELSKI: STICK TO FINANCIALS, INDUSTRIALS, MATERIALS; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – BMO SEES MORTGAGE DROP `POSITIVE’ GIVEN INTENT TO COOL MARKET; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 13/03/2018 – WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP WRD.N : BMO CUTS MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS ALL PARTS OF BANK AFFECTED BY RESTRUCTURING COSTS; 25/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC TWX.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 05/04/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 86,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 249,014 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 19,400 shares to 49,900 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 18,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,182 shares, and cut its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (NYSE:JPM).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 62,935 shares to 279,000 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 86,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,838 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB).