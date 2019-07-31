Makaira Partners Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Has Decreased by $3.04 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $169.46. About 6.59M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company's stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $213.34. About 443,134 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

