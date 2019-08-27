Makaira Partners Stake in Cdw (CDW) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake Held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 41,241 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 78.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 239,161 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Reasons Why You Should Get Rid of Skyworks (SWKS) Stock Now – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc owns 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 164,063 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp has invested 1.41% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Montag A & Assocs Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 8,177 shares. Com Bancshares owns 12,879 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Principal Fin Group accumulated 267,404 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Valley Natl Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Us Bank De holds 53,228 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 125 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Tru reported 10,384 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 65,733 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Llc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 3,850 shares to 73,837 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,564 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).