Makaira Partners Stake in Carmax (KMX) Trimmed by $1.12 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Karp Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $356,235

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.34 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Pwr stated it has 4,180 shares. Patten Gp owns 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,644 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Co reported 73,622 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Richard C Young And owns 19,955 shares. The Virginia-based Wills Fincl Grp Inc has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 705 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Com stated it has 7,175 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 9,702 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Meridian Counsel holds 1,873 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 579 shares. Pnc Svcs stated it has 1.11 million shares. James Inv Rech Inc owns 12 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,605 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 145,212 shares.

